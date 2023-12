Date: Dec. 30-31

Venue: Seoul Student Gymnasium





Infinite’s Nam Woo-hyun will be holding his 3rd solo concert this month. Titled “Arbor Day 3-Whitree”, two shows will be held from Dec. 30 to 31 at Seoul Student Gymnasium in Songpa District, Seoul. The concert is Nam’s first in two years since 2021, and follows the release of his first full-length album “Whitree” which dropped last month.