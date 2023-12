Daesung, a member of Big Bang, will go on a solo tour in Japan next year.





Titled “D’s Is Me”, the tour will kick off on April 13 and run until May 31, stopping in 10 cities, including Kobe, Nagoya, and Osaka.





Daesung released a special single called “Flow,” a remake of Lee Han-chul’s 2012 song last week. It was his first solo release in Korea in 13 years.