Billlie will release the group’s first Japanese EP in February.

“Knock-on Effect” will drop on Feb. 7. It’s the group’s first Japanese release in nine months since the group made their Japanese debut with the single “GingaMingaUYo” in May.

The EP consists of five tracks led by the Japanese version of “Domino ~ butterfly effect”. The group will also hold shows in Tokyo and Osaka following the EP’s release in February.