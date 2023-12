CLASS:y will promote the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 as honorary ambassadors.





Gangwon Province will host the games from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, 2024. It is the first time for the games to be held in Asia.





CLASS:y, a seven-member band that debuted in May 2022, will work on promoting the event. The group recently released its first winter season song “Winter Bloom”.