Taekwondo has gained wide popularity across the globe, especially since it became an Olympic sport in 2000.

Its emphasis on kicks, blocks, and self-defense along with its focus on discipline, self-control and respect, has attracted practitioners of all backgrounds, developing a strong presence and a dedicated community of practitioners worldwide.

One of them is Claudia Cárdenas from Ecuador, a two-time world medalist and a medalist in the 2019 Pan American Games. After starting Taekwondo in 2004 and joining the Ecuadorian national team in 2009, she came to Korea in 2020 and has stayed ever since. She joined us in the studio to tell us more about her story.