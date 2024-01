Another year has come to an end, and our film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join us one last time (for 2023) to look back at the year, for Movie Spotlight.





We begin by reviewing the ups and downs of the movie industry and share the results of the “Korea24 Film Awards” where film critics Jason Bechervaise, Darcy Paquet, and Marc Raymond voted on each of the categories: Best New Actor, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film of 2023.