“Older Sister” by Shim Ah-jin

The day we first laid our eyes on Jeong Mu-wun, my sister was startled as if she had seen a man whose feet were sprouting out of his face. But Jeong Mu-wun paid no attention to her at all. That apparently piqued my sister’s curiosity. She wondered what kind of a man could be so disinterested in her that he didn’t even pay her attention given to a pack of tissue handed out on the street.









I used all the resources available to me. I used my brain, money, and even my looks. I even left a winning lottery ticket on the bus seat he was supposed to sit on. But he let the ticket fall to the floor. He didn’t show any interest in the bag some old man left on the bench, even when thick wads of money were clearly visible between the unclosed zippers. He remained detached even when Delphi’s owner gave him a bonus for no reason.





I was desperate. But Mu-wun didn’t show any interest in me or what I did. He was equally indifferent to what shouldn’t be done, what should be done, what couldn’t be done, and what could be done.









# Interview with SNU Korean literature professor Bang Min-ho

The older sister brings him misfortune and the younger sister luck. This story is special in that it features supernatural beings as the main characters. But Mu-wun is the kind of a man who is immune to luck or trouble. The emotionally deprived man is indifferent to what is happening around him and even to himself. His job is a simple, repetitive one and he has to care for his demented mother, and he has no girlfriend. He is in no position to plan for the future. I think this story shows the situation young Koreans are in these days.









Something blocked our view.

It wasn’t a plum blossom or an azalea, but a pink mass that most likely appeared to be a flower. We soon realized, however, that it wasn’t a flower.

It was our youngest sister.

Wrapped completely in pink - a pink ribbon, pink earrings, wearing a pink hoodie and a pink skirt and pink shoes – the girl smiled at us before throwing herself to the ground.





Shim Ah-jin (Born in Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do Prov., 1972~ )

