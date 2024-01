The South Korean professional volleyball league, known as the V-League, is currently in full swing. In the men's division, Seoul Woori Card Woori WON is performing outstandingly, finishing in first place in the first half of the season for the first time in the franchise's history.





A pivotal figure in the club's stellar performance is its Slovenian opposite spiker Matej Kök.





Matej Kök joins the show via video call for this week’s #TouchBaseinSeoul, to tell us more about his journey to Korea, and the great season Woori are having.