There were five types of state ceremonies in the Joseon Dynasty. These five ceremonies or ‘orye오례’ included ‘garye가례’ referring to royal marriages or investitures; ‘binrye빈례’ or royal reception of foreign dignitaries; ‘gunrye군례’ military ceremonies; ‘hyungrye흉례’ royal funerals; and ‘gilrye길례’ memorial services or any auspicious rituals. Memorial services involve paying respect to the gods and ancestral spirits and thanking them for their blessings. The most important memorial ritual was the Jongmyo ceremony held at the Jongmyo shrine where the name tablets of past kings and queens are kept. Jongmyo is a highly symbolic place that establishes the legitimacy of the royal court, so it was the king who hosted the ancestral rites at the turn of every season. The music and dance performed during the ceremonies were called Jongmyo jeryeak종묘제례악 or Jongmyo ceremonial music.

The Jongmyo shrine was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site while Jongmyo ceremonial music UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is very rare for a historical place and a ceremony associated with it to be registered together as UNESCO cultural heritage. The first music piece we have for you today is “Heemun희문” from Botaepyeong보태평. This music piece was performed when the king offered the first drink to the ancestral spirits. Today, the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center performs “Heemun” from ceremonial music Botaepyeong.

Heemun from Botaepyeong/ Performed by the Nat’l Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra





It was a majestic song befitting the royal ceremony. The songs sung at the Jongmyo ancestral rite are called ‘akjang악장.’ The lyrics to the song you just heard went something like, “Several great kings ushered in the splendid future for the country and brilliant culture and politics thrive. We always praise beauty and celebrate the beauty in songs.”

In the early years of the Joseon Dynasty, ceremonial music from China was performed for Joseon rituals. But Joseon’s fourth king, King Sejong, asked whether it was right to play Chinese music for Korean ancestors after death when Koreans enjoyed Korean music while living. Out of respect for his father, King Sejo, who succeeded King Sejong, modified music pieces Botaepyeong and Jeongdae’eop정대업 written by his father to use them for the Jongmyo ceremony, the practice which has continued for roughly six centuries now.

In recent years, young musicians have released reinterpreted versions of the Jongmyo ceremonial music. Today we will listen to one of those new arrangements. This is “Jinchan” sung by female duet Haepaary.

Jinchan/ Performed by Haepaary





“Jinchan” was originally played when presents were offered before the memorial service began in earnest. What you heard just now was the rearrangement of that music.

Jongmyo ceremonial music is classified into two types – Botaepyeong which celebrates kings’ scholarly virtues and Jeongdae’eop which applauds their military feats. During the ceremony, wine is offered three times. Botaepyeong is performed when the first drink is offered, and Jeongdae’eop when the second and third drinks are presented. Jeongdae’eop is characterized by its majestic vibe as the piece features the drums and wind instruments like taepyeongso used in battlefields. The last piece for today’s Sounds of Korea is “Somu,” the first movement of Jeongdae’eop, rearranged by Korean gypsy Sangjaru. This young musician highlighted the song’s peaceful yet resilient feeling in his rendition. We pray that your wishes for the new year come true. Here’s Sangjaru performing “Somu.”