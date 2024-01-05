Music Bank Lineup (EP.1189 | January 5th)

RIIZE- Love 119 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









On the 5th at 6PM, RIIZE is set to unveil the 'Love 119' single and its accompanying music video simultaneously. The anticipation began on the 2nd at midnight with the introduction of the captivating 'RIIZE Love 119 Mail Box' promo page, featuring an analog cellphone graphic inspired by the 'Love 119' video's messages.





Global fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into the storyline of the video and explore the new song in unique ways. Once 'Love 119' hits, the promo page will come alive, showcasing a gallery of diverse images and revealing real messages and daily exchanges among members in a message box, adding an extra layer of excitement.





RIIZE's 'Love 119' follows the 'emotional pop' trend after 'Memories,' 'Get A Guitar,' and 'Talk Saxy.' One can Visualize a captivating ambiance painted by the harmonious blend of melodic piano riffs and a rhythmic drum line. The lyrics vividly express the whirlwind of a first love, evoking a sense of urgency, akin to an emotional emergency. With its harmonious blend of melody and metaphor, the song promises to be a captivating exploration of the complexities of a first love. Prepare to be swept away on the 5th at 6PM as RIIZE unveils the 'Love 119' single and music video.



