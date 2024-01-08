KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (JAN. 1st – JAN. 8th)

RIIZE- Love 119 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

The hottest video of this week is RIIZE with “Love 119!” In their latest release, "Love 119," RIIZE pays a vibrant homage to South Korea's emergency hotline, 119. The single exudes an enchanting allure, providing a canvas for each RIIZE member to showcase their individual brilliance, culminating in a seamlessly harmonious sonic journey.





The accompanying visual spectacle boasts meticulously choreographed moves, with SHOTARO and WONBIN credited for their participation in the choreography. RIIZE's 'Love 119' follows the 'emotional pop' trend after 'Memories,' 'Get A Guitar,' and 'Talk Saxy.'





One can Visualize a captivating ambiance painted by the harmonious blend of melodic piano riffs and a rhythmic drum line. The lyrics vividly express the whirlwind of a first love, evoking a sense of urgency, akin to an emotional emergency. With its harmonious blend of melody and metaphor, the song promises to be a captivating exploration of the complexities of a first love. Prepare to be swept away on the 5th at 6PM as RIIZE unveils the 'Love 119' single and music video.



