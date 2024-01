JS Park a Korean American Chaplain at Tampa General Hospital in the US, who has counseled thousands of patients, and their families, as they faced their deaths. Sometimes, he is the last or even the only person the patients see before they pass away.

He has shared his notable encounters from the hospital with his 93-thousand Instagram followers and an additional 36-thousand on X. His goal is to promote open discussions about death and the concept of mortality.

He joined us via video call today to tell us about his work.