Music Bank Lineup (EP.1190 | January 12th)

ITZY- BORN TO BE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









In a bold showcase of their inherent star power, K-pop sensation Itzy released their latest mini-album, "BORN TO BE.“ The album, brimming with powerful performances, serves as a testament to the group's unwavering confidence and commitment to the message of self-respect and love.





During a press conference held in Seoul on Monday, Yeji shared insights, stating, "We went beyond our limits, exploring diverse musical genres and challenging ourselves to compose and write the lyrics for this new album. Our collective effort has truly made this album special for us."





Titled "BORN TO BE," the eighth EP by Itzy features the dance-pop anthem "Untouchable" as its lead track. A fusion of mid-tempo EDM and robust guitar elements, the track underscores the idea that no external force can impede the group's progress. Yeji emphasized, "Together, we confront the challenges of navigating this intricate world. I believe the lead track perfectly encapsulates our unshakeable confidence."





Breaking new ground, the album introduces solo singles for each member, marking a significant departure for the group. The personal touch of individual compositions and lyrics adds a unique layer to this innovative release.



