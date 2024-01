그러다 - an abbreviated form of ‘그렇게 하다가’ which means “if you keep acting in that manner”

큰코다치다 [v.] pay dearly, To be awfully disgraced or humiliated.

polite/semi-polite – 그러다 큰 코 다쳐요. 그러다 큰 코 다칩니다.





>>This expression is used to warn someone that if they continue to behave as they are doing now, they will have to pay for it, or they will be sorry for what they did in the future.

>>’큰코다치다’ is usually used to warn someone that they will be humiliated in the future for their insincere, belittling, or unfaithful actions.

>>’~다가’ from ‘그러다’ is usually used to suggest that if the events of the previous clause continue, bad results will occur. For example, ‘그렇게 빨리 가다가 넘어진다” means you will fall if you go so fast.