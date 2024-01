SISTAR19 released Friday a highlight medley for their new digital album ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’, four days head of its official release.





The girl band uploaded snippets of the tracks ‘NO MORE (MY BOY)’ and ‘SAUCY’ with a short video on their official social media accounts, along with their behind-the-scenes clips of a photo shoot for the new album.





The title track ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’ is a dance track with a powerful and addictive hook, reminding the fans of their hit number ‘MA BOY’ from 2011.





The release of the digital album on Tuesday will be the first in eleven years for SISTAR19, a subunit of a popular second generation girl group SISTAR. The unit consists of member Hyolyn and Bora who have been focusing on their solo careers in singing and acting respectively.





Photo: KLAP Entertainment