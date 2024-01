For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond, who will take a look at the star-studded genre-defying Alienoid Part 2, directed by local heavyweight Choi Dong-hoon and featuring acting titans such as Kim Woo-bin, Kim Tae-ri and Ryu Jun-yeol.





They’ll also discuss the compelling Iranian art house offering NO BEARS, directed by and starring acclaimed director Jafar Panahi.