The Korean Basketball League has reached the halfway point of the regular season, and now the race for the playoff spots are really heating up.

One of the teams in contention is Suwon KT Sonic Boom, who are sitting third in the standings. And a key player who has helped get them there this year is American Forward Paris Bass.

He recently won the MVP award for the third round of the league, with his stellar performances. And he joined #TouchBaseinSeoul to talk about his journey to Korea, his goals for the remainder of the season and more.