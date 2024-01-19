Menu Content

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1191 | January 19th)

2024-01-19

SISTAR19- NO MORE (MA BOY) [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV


Bora and Hyolyn reemerge with an avant-garde addition to the "Ma Boy" narrative, poised to unveil their artistic evolution.

‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’ pays homage to the duo's inaugural single, acting as a "continuation of the original," elucidated by Hyolyn. While "Ma Boy" encapsulates the purity of a girl's initial love, the recent composition transcends, providing a mature perspective on the emotion, per Bora.

"Without 'Ma Boy,' the very essence of 'NO MORE (MA BOY)' would be null," she affirmed. 'NO MORE (MA BOY)' persists in SISTAR19's exploration of love, embracing a viewpoint that uncovers solace in the art of parting ways. Bora expounded on how the pair aimed to infuse a sense of acceptance into a breakup, with Hyolyn emphasizing that the lyrics underscore self-consolation without succumbing to the weight of sorrow.

The titular track and "SAUCY" go beyond reintroducing enthusiasts to SISTAR19 and their distinctive blend of dynamic vocals and entrancing choreography. Both compositions spotlight the duo's polished individual skills and enduring allure over the years.

