보는 눈이 있어. (to have a good eye)





보다 [v] think of; see; regard; consider; To evaluate or assess.

눈 [n] judgment; The ability to judge by seeing an object.

polite, semi-polite – 보는 눈이 있어요.





>> This expression is used to say that one has the ability to evaluate things such as people or work.

>>’보다’ has many meanings, with the most common being ‘to see’, but here it means to evaluate or assess something

>>’눈’ also has many meanings, with the most common being ‘eye’, but here it means judgment, or the ability to judge and evaluate something

>>The expression can also be used in the opposite meaning “보는 눈이 없다” which means someone lacks good judgment.