KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (JAN. 15th– JAN. 22nd)

NMIXX- DASH [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

NMIXX's latest EP, spearheaded by the title anthem "Dash," encompasses a collection of seven compelling tracks. Lily from the group expressed their immediate affection for the title track, praising its diverse melody variations and the reminiscent R&B vibe of the 2000s.





The lead track showcases the group's exceptional vocals, marking a significant shift in NMIXX's image from cute to powerful. Approaching their second debut anniversary in February, NMIXX is determined to further refine their skills for delivering innovative content.





NMIXX, pioneers of Mixx pop, a term coined to define their unique musical style, consistently infuses two or more genres into their tracks. While maintaining a signature genre across their discography, the intensity of Mixx pop varies across albums and individual songs.





The title track, "Dash," stands out as an addictive anthem that encapsulates the essence of NMIXX's Mixx pop theme, delivering a compelling musical experience.



