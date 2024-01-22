Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (JAN. 15th– JAN. 22nd)

2024-01-22

NMIXX- DASH [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV

ⓒKBS
NMIXX's latest EP, spearheaded by the title anthem "Dash," encompasses a collection of seven compelling tracks. Lily from the group expressed their immediate affection for the title track, praising its diverse melody variations and the reminiscent R&B vibe of the 2000s.

The lead track showcases the group's exceptional vocals, marking a significant shift in NMIXX's image from cute to powerful. Approaching their second debut anniversary in February, NMIXX is determined to further refine their skills for delivering innovative content. 

NMIXX, pioneers of Mixx pop, a term coined to define their unique musical style, consistently infuses two or more genres into their tracks. While maintaining a signature genre across their discography, the intensity of Mixx pop varies across albums and individual songs.

The title track, "Dash," stands out as an addictive anthem that encapsulates the essence of NMIXX's Mixx pop theme, delivering a compelling musical experience.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >