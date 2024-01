For today’s #MovieSpotlight, we are joined by film critics Darcy Paquet and Marc Raymond.

First, they’ll discuss “Dumb Money”, a movie based on true events about a small-time investor who goes in heavily on a stock called GameStop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was released back in September in the US but is opening in limited release in Korea this week.

Then they’ll take a look at the British movie “The Old Oak”, director Ken Loach’s drama about Syrian refuges who move into a village in Northeast England.