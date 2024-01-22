AMB. Robert Gallucci

A few weeks into the New Year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has seen worrying developments. North Korea fired artillery shells into the West Sea for three consecutive days in early January. Then just last week, the reclusive state said that it successfully launched its solid-fuel hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Along with such provocations, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's rhetoric against South Korea has grown notably more aggressive in recent months, designating the South an enemy state. And with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issuing tit for tat rhetoric, the tensions do not appear likely to die down soon.

Ambassador Robert Gallucci, Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University, joins #InDepthAnalysis to discuss what may lie ahead.