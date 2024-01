On January 11th this year, Korean-American golfer Chan Kim made his first-ever start on the PGA TOUR at the ripe age of 33.





This comes after stints on tours all over the world, including the Canadian Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour in the US.





He eventually earned his ticket to the PGA TOUR after clinching second place in the Korn Ferry Tour standings last year, but despite his belated arrival on the premier circuit, he was chosen by Sports Illustrated as one of the “Breakout Golfers to Watch in 2024”.





He joins #TouchBaseinSeoul to talk about his career and more!