Music Bank Lineup (EP.1192 | January 26th)

2024-01-26

SUPER JUNIOR- L.S.S [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV


"SUPER JUNIOR-L.S.S." marks the newest addition to "SUPER JUNIOR," featuring Leeteuk, Shindong, and Siwon. Following the launch of their debut mini-album "Let's Standing Show" in Japan on the 17th, they officially kicked off their extensive activities in Korea on the 22nd.

Their latest release, "Suit up," stands out as a lively pop dance track with a funky vibe highlighted by layered guitars and the signature synth bass sound. The electric guitar solo during the dance break further amplifies the song's appeal.
Infusing "wit" lyrics into the "coolness" of both SUPER JUNIOR and "SUPER JUNIOR-L.S.S.," the members exude confidence and a readiness for any situation, radiating the joyful energy of the trio.

The music video, creatively conceptualized and directed by Shindong, adds a distinct visual flair to "SUPER JUNIOR-L.S.S." Dressed in suits, the members exhibit an intriguing contrast with their indifferent expressions, contributing a fresh touch to the video.

