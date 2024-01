Babymonster will release its new single “Stuck in the Middle” on Feb. 1 with their first EP set to drop in April.





Meanwhile, Ahyeon, who was unable to debut with the group last year due to unspecified health issues, will rejoin the group for the new EP.





Re-recorded versions of their debut single “Batter Up” and “Stuck In The Middle” with all seven members, including Ahyeon, will be included in the new EP.





The group is also aiming to release a full-length album this fall.