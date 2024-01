NCT’s Thai member Ten will be making his official solo debut next month.





Ten will release his first solo mini album "Ten" on Feb. 13. He is the second member from NCT to debut solo, following Taeyong who released "Shalala" last year.





“Ten” will have a total of six tracks, all sung in English.





Following his solo debut, Ten will launch a fan concert tour in Asia beginning with two concerts in Seoul next month. The tour will then head to other major Asian cities such as Bangkok, Hong Kong and Jakarta.