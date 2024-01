BoA will return to acting after a seven-year hiatus.





She’s set to make a special appearance on the drama “Marry My Husband” which stars Park Min-young(박민영) and Na In-woo(나인우). She’ll play Oh Yu-ra (오유라) who is described as a villain in the web novel the drama is based on. However, it is not yet known how the character will be adapted in the drama.





BoA's special appearance in “Marry My Husband” will be her first small screen role after KBS’s “Listen to Love” (2016).