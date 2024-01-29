KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (JAN. 22nd – JAN. 29th)

ITZY- Mr. Vampire [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

ITZY captivates audiences with a strong emphasis on their impeccably synchronized choreography. This track serves as the second pre-release group single, offering a tantalizing preview of what's to come in ITZY's highly anticipated second studio album, 'Born to Be.' Notably, the group had previously treated fans to a music video for the first pre-release single, also titled 'Born to Be,' in mid-December.





The song showcases ITZY's mastery in creating a sonic landscape that effortlessly blends modern pop sensibilities with a touch of irresistible charm. The lyrics, centered around falling in love with someone's "white and pretty teeth," add a playful yet sophisticated element to the narrative, making it both relatable and uniquely engaging.





The song's infectious melody, coupled with the group's dynamic vocal performances, adds an extra layer of magic to the overall experience. 'Mr. Vampire' stands as a testament to ITZY's ability to seamlessly blend compelling storytelling with energetic and compelling musicality. This thoughtful combination of group and solo performances showcases the versatility and individuality of each member, promising an engaging and diverse listening experience with the impending release of 'Born to Be.'



