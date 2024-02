In December last year, history was made in Brookhaven, Georgia, after John Park was elected the state's first-ever Asian-American mayor. He won a runoff with 59-percent of the vote.

After being first elected to the city council in 2014, Park had campaigned on his experience as a longtime Brookhaven council member and now assumes his role as mayor at a pivotal time for Brookhaven, with various challenges and opportunities shaping the city's future.

Mayor Park joins the show to tell us more about his story.