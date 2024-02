Cravity is making a comeback with their 7th EP later this month.





The album is called “Evershine” and will drop on Feb. 26. “Evershine” is the group’s first Korean album in five months since its sixth EP, “Sun Seeker,” was released on Sept. 11 last year.





A teaser image for the new album was uploaded on the band’s official social media last week, showing the release date and title of the new album. Their management announced more content and the group’s promotion schedule will be released in the coming days.