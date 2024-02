DKZ’s subunit Nine to Six will hold its first Japanese showcase tour next month.





The subunit consists of two members -- Jonghyung and Minkyu, from the band. It was formed in 2023 with the debut single album “Good to You”.





The subunit’s Japanese showcase, titled “2024 NINE TO SIX - GOOD TO YOU” will be held in Tokyo on March 17.





Two shows will take place during the tour, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. on the same day.