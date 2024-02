SG Wannabe, one of Korea’s representative R&B groups, will be celebrating their 20th debut anniversary with a nationwide concert tour.





They’ve kept the name, “Our Song,” from last year’s concert, which sold out within minutes after opening, despite it being the group’s first live performance in seven years.









"Our Song" will be held from March 22 to 24 in Seoul, and travel to other major cities in Korea through June.