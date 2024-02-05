KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (JAN. 29th-February 5th)

(G)I-DLE- Super Lady [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





(G)I-DLE’s hot new track, “Super Lady” is the latest hottest clip of the week! leader Soyeon played a pivotal role in crafting the title track "Super Lady," working alongside producers Pop Time, Daily, and Likey. The song pays tribute to the strength and beauty of every "Super Lady" worldwide, as emphasized by the agency.





Soyeon, beyond her role in the title track, took charge of producing other notable songs like "Revenge," "Fate," and the pre-release "Wife." Meanwhile, Yuqi contributed her skills to both writing the song and penning the lyrics for "Doll" and "Rollie." Minnie collaborated with bandmate Miyeon on the production of "Vision" and "7Days." Every member, including Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Shuhua, and Yuqi, actively participated in either composing songs or contributing to the lyrics. In various scenarios in the music video,, the girl group taps into the essence of Cruella De Vil, Alice in Wonderland, and Cleopatra





The album's success is evident, with over 1.8 million preorders as of Monday, marking a historic high for the band. Offline sales for the album commence on Tuesday. This release follows the girl group's debut English-language EP, 'Heat,' which they collaborated on with 88rising.



