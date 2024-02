Illustrator Ilya Milstein (@ilyamilstein) has been described as a visual world-builder, and has worked with some of the world's biggest companies for collaborations.

And last year, he was invited to hold a solo exhibition in Seoul at the My Art Museum. It’s called, “Memory Cabinet”, and it’s currently on view through March this year.

He joins Korea 24 to discuss his artistic journey and shed light on his latest art exhibition.