Ed Park is a Korean American writer and editor who wrote his first hit debut novel ‘Personal Days’ in 2008, but it wasn’t until last November, 15 years later, that he returned with his second novel, called ‘Same Bed Different Dreams’. Publishers Weekly described it as an “ingenious epic of Korean and Korean American history framed in a satire of the publishing and tech industries.”

The book was also listed by the New York Times as one of the 100 most notable Books of 2023.





He joins Korea 24 to talk about his career and his second book.