American pop rock band Maroon 5 is set to hold a concert in Incheon's Inspire Arena in March.





According to Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort on Thursday, Maroon 5 will hold its concert on March 8 and 9.





Maroon 5 will become the first foreign artist to perform at the Inspire Arena.





The band last came to Korea for a concert held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in November 2022.





Photo: Live Nation Korea