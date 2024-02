Girl group (G)I-DLE released the music video for 'Revenge,' a track included in their second full-length album.





The video was released on the group's official YouTube channel as of Friday, as a gift for their fanbase Neverland.





'Revenge,' written by member Soyeon, contains lyrics saying how the antagonist’s pain is the protagonist's one and only joy in life.





With their latest full-length album '2' selling over one-point-five million copies within the first week, (G)I-DLE has been receiving much love for their title track 'Super Lady.'





