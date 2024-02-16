Cha Eun-woo releases first solo album

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo released his first mini album ‘ENTITY,' making a solo debut after eight years as a member of the boy band Astro.





The album includes six songs to all of which Cha took part in writing the lyrics.





The title track ‘Stay’ is a country-pop number that sends a message of consolation for those who had their heart broken. Cha also starred in the music video of ‘Stay.’





He is set to kick off his Asia fan concert tour in Seoul on February 17. The tour will make stops in Malaysia, Thailand, The Philippines, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia through March and April.





Photo: Fantagio website



