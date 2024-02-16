Music Bank Lineup (EP.1194 | February 16th)

TWS- plot twist [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









TWS unveils its inaugural album, housing five individual tracks led by the primary song "Plot Twist" and an additional piece titled "Oh Mymy: 7s."





The main song delves into the unease encountered during initial encounters. TWS aims to convey that despite unexpected twists, resilience can be cultivated by envisioning shared moments with fans. Youngjae shared insights into the theme, emphasizing the collective journey through hardships.





The accompanying visual narrative for "Plot Twist" follows the group navigating a new educational institution, striving to build connections on the first day. The choreography complements the song's lively ambiance, incorporating expansive movements and dynamic jumps.





The group's name, an acronym for "Twenty-Four Seven With Us," signifies a desire to be not just artists but also close companions to fans and the public, making each day noteworthy. Comprising Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, the six members underwent rigorous training and final assessments for selection. TWS cites Seventeen, a self-producing K-pop group, as their role model, admiring the artistic autonomy and talent within the group.



