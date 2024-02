J-Hope teased a new project titled “Hope on the Street” over the weekend, in tandem with his birthday.





A video related to the upcoming project was uploaded on BTS’ official YouTube channel, with past footage of J-Hope dancing on stage.





The video said the project, which is a continuation of J-Hope’s dance practice record series, will launch in March this year. His agency, BigHit Music said the project was prepared before J-Hope began his military service.





J-Hope will complete his mandatory service in October this year.