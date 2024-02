Tempest is expected to make a comeback with new music next month.





The group will drop a brand new album on March 11, six months after they released the single “Into the Tempest” in September last year.





Not much is known about the new album, but a promotional teaser poster showed pink ice cream with the words “coming soon” and the album’s release date.





Tempest debuted in 2022, and held its first solo concert, “2023 Tempest Show Con [T-OUR]” last year, which kicked off in Seoul and traveled to Macau and Japan.