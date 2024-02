Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback in April.





The members told fans last month at an awards ceremony that they had already begun recording a new album





The band’s latest album, released in October last year, was its third studio album. Titled, “The Name Chapter: Freefall”, the album sold over 2.25 million copies in the first week of sales, and entered Billboard 200 at No. 3..





Meanwhile, the group will meet with fans in Seoul at a fan concert on March 2-3 to celebrate its fifth debut anniversary.