Rookie boy band TWS will be venturing into the global market through a partnership with a leading international music company.





The group signed partnerships with Universal Music Group's Geffen Records and Virgin Music for promotions in the US and Japan respectively.





TWS is the first K-pop boy group to debut in nine years under Pledis Entertainment, the agency that houses Seventeen. The band debuted last month, but their song “Plot Twist” reached 1st place on a domestic TV music chart show last week, and their debut album was one of the top 10 highest selling debut albums from a K-pop group.