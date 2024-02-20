Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 12th-February 19th)

2024-02-20

NMIXX- Run For Roses [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 

ⓒKBS
The hottest clip of the week is NMIXX with their latest track, “Run For Roses!” "Run For Roses" by NMIXX stands out as a lively track that skillfully leverages the group's vocal prowess. It provides a refreshing shift, catering to those eager for more harmonious vocals and less assertive delivery from NMIXX. The song undergoes a rustic transformation, drawing inspiration from country music.

Embracing a melismatic singing approach, "Run For Roses" incorporates pleasing vocal runs at its core. It builds up to a climactic power note, adding a touch of drama that leads seamlessly into the finale. NMIXX rises to the occasion with infectious confidence. The track adeptly navigates between theatrical highs and subdued sing-talk, injecting dynamism that sustains engagement.

The lyrics of "Run For Roses" deliver a powerful message of solidarity, resilience, and determination. The metaphor of running for roses symbolizes confronting challenges together. The artists convey a spirit of strength, encouraging listeners to unite and face their journey hand in hand. Themes of perseverance, ambitious dreams, and overcoming obstacles pervade the lyrics, creating an anthem that fosters camaraderie and empowerment. The song's energetic and uplifting tone aligns seamlessly with its message of chasing a brighter future, symbolized by the pursuit of roses.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >