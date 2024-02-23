P1Harmony reaches top 40 on Billboard 200 for the first time

P1Harmony renewed their previous records on the Billboard charts.





The group’s first full-length album “Killin’ It” ranked No. 39 on the latest Billboard 200. This is the highest they have ever ranked on the chart so far after ranking at No. 51 with their 6th mini album “HARMONY: ALL IN” last year.





“Killin’ It” also ranked No. 1 on the World Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 8 on the Independent Albums chart.





The digital single “Fall In Love Again”, P1 Harmony’s collaboration with producer C. “Tricky” Stewart from last year is current at No. 31 on the Pop Airplay chart, remaining in the chart for ten consecutive weeks, the longest ever for a fourth generation K-pop boy band.





P1Harmony released the “Killin’ It” album in the global market on February 9th.





Photo: FCN Entertainment