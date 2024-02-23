Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

P1Harmony reaches top 40 on Billboard 200 for the first time

2024-02-23

K-POP Connection

P1Harmony reaches top 40 on Billboard 200 for the first time
P1Harmony renewed their previous records on the Billboard charts. 

The group’s first full-length album “Killin’ It” ranked No. 39 on the latest Billboard 200. This is the highest they have ever ranked on the chart so far after ranking at No. 51 with their 6th mini album “HARMONY: ALL IN” last year.

“Killin’ It” also ranked No. 1 on the World Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 8 on the Independent Albums chart. 

The digital single “Fall In Love Again”, P1 Harmony’s collaboration with producer C. “Tricky” Stewart from last year is current at No. 31 on the Pop Airplay chart, remaining in the chart for ten consecutive weeks, the longest ever for a fourth generation K-pop boy band. 

P1Harmony released the “Killin’ It” album in the global market on February 9th.

Photo: FCN Entertainment
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >