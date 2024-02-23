Music Bank Lineup (EP.1195 | February 23rd)

LE SSERAFIM- EASY [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









LE SSERAFIM are back with a new banger! At the forefront of the group's third EP, comprising a collection of five captivating tracks, stands the titular track, "Easy." This musical gem delves into the immersive realm of the trap genre, intertwining it with a sophisticated and groovy R&B vocal style, creating a melody that resonates with soulful finesse.





As the lead track, "Easy" serves as a sonic journey, inviting listeners to explore the intricate fusion of rhythmic trap beats and the sultry undertones of R&B. The group, known for their dynamic range, showcases a remarkable ability to navigate diverse musical landscapes, delivering a composition that defies expectations and establishes a distinctive mark in their discography.





The creation of this track involved meticulous attention to detail, with each beat and lyric carefully crafted to evoke a visceral connection. The result is a musical tapestry that not only reflects the group's evolution but also challenges conventional norms, proving their prowess in embracing innovative sounds while maintaining their signature flair.



