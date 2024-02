The Yoon administration and the medical community are locked in a standoff that is escalating rapidly. More than nine-thousand trainee doctors have handed in their resignations in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by over 60-percent from 2025. But Seoul has shown no signs of backing down, issuing return-to-work orders and promising to take legal action for those who do not comply.





To discuss the government’s controversial plan and the medical community’s controversial response for this week’s Weekly Take, Affiliate Professor Kim Byoung-joo from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Dr. Alice Tan, an internist at MizMedi Women's hospital in Seoul joined us via video call.