K-pop powerhouse Hybe is launching a new girl group next month.





The new girl group is called I’ll-It, and it will consist of five members. The members are the five finalists from a cable idol survival program called “R U Next?” and the group will release its debut mini album on March 25.





I’ll-It is the 3rd girl group to debut under Hybe labels after Le Sserafim and NewJeans.