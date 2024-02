S.Coups(에스쿱스) and Junghan of Seventeen will rejoin group activities this week.





The two members had been taking a hiatus due to injuries. However, both were given the green light to resume activities, and will participate in the band’s concert in Incheon this week. The Incheon concert marks the beginning of Seventeen’s encore tour “Follow Again” that will resume in May in Japan.





Meanwhile, Seventeen released a “workout” remix of “Super” to celebrate the birthday of its official fandom community.