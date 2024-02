Rescene, a brand new girl group is set to debut this week.





The group will drop the single “YoYo” on Thursday, a month before its official release on March 26.





Rescene has five members – Zena, May, Liv, Minami and Woni – and is the first girl group to debut under The Muze Entertainment. All members were revealed last week.





Two members are familiar faces with Minami the finalist on the audition show “My Teenage Girls” (2021), and Zena, a member of the virtual group MAVE:.